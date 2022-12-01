The calendar has flipped to December, and the NFL playoff race keeps heating up. With Thanksgiving week behind us and just six weeks left in the regular season, games feel like they have added meaning as the standings get sorted out. Here’s the latest look at where things stand, who’s rising and who’s falling, using insights from SI Tickets’ postseason reservations.

Jets Sparked by Mike White’s Start

After turning to backup QB Mike White because of a disastrous Week 11 performance from former No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson, the Jets offense looked resurgent in a 31–10 win over the Bears.

With road trips to Minnesota and Buffalo looming in the next two weeks, this game had a must-win feel. White, the journeyman and former fifth-round pick, once third on the Jets’ depth chart, had an impressive outing, throwing for 315 yards and three touchdowns on 22–28 passing. He looked far more in control of the offense than Wilson has, leading five scoring drives as the Jets cruised to victory.

While this showing came against a Bears defense that has struggled lately, it’s still very encouraging. With a capable offense, the Jets might just have championship-level upside. Super Bowl ticket reservation prices for the Jets went up 42% after the win, and a triumph over one of the NFC’s best on Sunday would make another statement that this Jets team can contend with anyone.

NFC South Race Stays Sloppy

This division has become known for its futility this season, and Week 12 was no exception. Only one of its four teams won Sunday, with the Panthers getting past the Broncos behind a solid day from Sam Darnold to stay in the hunt for the South division. The Bucs, who had appeared to be turning a corner, lost in OT to the Browns, while the Saints and Falcons put together disappointing performances against the Niners and Commanders, respectively.

The only team in the division at 5–6, the Bucs still lead the division and have by far the highest Divisional Round playoff ticket reservation price of any NFC South team. But Carolina’s win caused their Super Bowl price to jump 300% on SI Tickets, and the 4–8 Panthers get a crack at the reeling Seahawks this weekend to try to continue to work their way back into the playoff mix.

No Panic in Seattle… Yet

How much should we be concerned about the Seahawks after consecutive losses to sub-.500 teams? Seattle dropped to the NFC’s last playoff spot after Sunday’s overtime loss to the Raiders, which saw the Seahawks get gashed on the ground by a career day from Josh Jacobs, capped by a game-winning 86-yard TD in overtime.

The Seahawks’ strong 6–3 start gave them some pad to lose games they shouldn’t down the stretch, and the schedule looks manageable coming up with games against the Rams and Panthers. Perhaps that’s why Divisional Round reservation prices barely moved this week despite the surprising loss for Seattle, though the team’s hopes of the NFC West did take a hit. Taking care of business the next two weeks feels like a must if Pete Carroll’s team wants to complete its surprise season with a playoff berth.

Commanders Keep Rising

Every week, Washington seems to find new ways to win. Against the Falcons, the decisive moments seemed to come from rookie running back Brian Robinson, who tallied 105 yards on the ground and a touchdown through the air in a 19-13 victory. Washington has now won six of its last seven games after a 1–4 start and has a chance to climb further in the NFC East with consecutive games against the Giants sandwiched around a bye in Week 14.

As hard as it is to believe that this team might be a true contender in the NFC, the results don’t lie. Something about this Taylor Heinicke-led bunch keeps ending up in the win column, and at this rate, the Commanders seem destined for a second consecutive playoff appearance. Divisional Round reservations for Washington on SI Tickets jumped another 71% this week, while Super Bowl prices rose a whopping 88%.

Packers Continue to Falter

There were plenty of positives offensively for the Packers in how they played Sunday night against the Eagles, tallying 33 points before coming up just short against an NFC favorite. Particularly positive was the play of Jordan Love, the controversial 2020 first-round draft choice at QB who led the Packers on a late touchdown drive.

That said, Green Bay is now 4–8 after the loss Sunday, and its Divisional Round ticket reservation price on SI Tickets dropped another 39% in the aftermath of the defeat. Love’s growth is an excellent sign for the future (especially given the connection he showed off with rookie Christian Watson), but it’s not likely to save what has been a disappointing season for the Pack. Double-digit losses for the first time since the 2008 season is a real possibility in Green Bay.