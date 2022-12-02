Frustrations boiled over for Mac Jones late in the Patriots’ 24–10 loss to the Bills. Once again, the New England offense sputtered to an almost complete halt and the young quarterback was not pleased about it

During the second half, TNF cameras caught an unsavory sideline moment involving Jones as he came off the field and walked toward the bench. The second-year quarterback ripped his helmet off and looked down the sideline unleashing a F-bomb filled tirade.

“Throw the f-----g ball! F-----g quick game sucks! F---,” Jones appeared to shout.

After the game came to an unceremonious end, the 24-year-old was asked about his outburst. He explained that the remarks weren’t directed at anyone but just a result of his emotions taking over.

“Obviously, just kind of let my emotions get to me,” Jones said. “We were kind of playing from behind and what I said was about throwing it deeper. … It’s the short game that we kept going to which was working but I felt like we needed chunk plays and I shouted that out to kind of get everyone going. That’s emotional, that’s football. I’m passionate about this game, obviously, you don’t want to let your emotions get the best of you but that’s pretty much it. It wasn’t direct at anybody, just emotion coming out, we kind of needed a spark.”

Jones ended the night with 195 yards on 22-of-36 attempts, marking his latest unsatisfactory performance. Apart from a two-touchdown, 382-yard showing against the Vikings on Thanksgiving, the second-year signal-caller hasn’t had any other multi-touchdown games this season, and just one where he crossed the 300-yard threshold.

On the year, Jones has thrown for 1,963 with yards with seven touchdowns and seven interceptions.

The Patriots, who were on the cusp of a playoff spot just a few weeks ago have now dropped to 6–6 on the year. Jones and the offense will have an extra long time to work out some improvements before returning to the field on Monday, Dec. 12 against the Cardinals.