The Lions activated rookie receiver Jameson Williams from the non-football injury/reserve list Saturday afternoon, paving the way for him to make his NFL debut on Sunday against the Jaguars.

Williams, who hasn’t played in a game since he tore his ACL in the national championship game with Alabama last season, was elevated to the active roster for the first time since he was selected by Detroit with the No. 12 pick in the 2022 NFL draft. Since suffering the severe knee injury in January, the 21-year-old wideout has spent most of his time on rehabbing and on the Lions’ sideline.

However, Williams began practicing during the week of Thanksgiving, a sign that his return was rapidly approaching. His workload steadily increased over the last two weeks, according to All Lions, paving the way for him to be activated ahead of the Week 13 matchup against Jacksonville.

Williams was a dynamic talent at Alabama, where he caught 79 passes for 1,572 yards and 15 touchdowns during the 2021 season. He also returned two kickoffs for touchdowns, rounding out a skillset that prompted the Lions to trade up 20 picks and select him at No. 12.

Now, Williams will look to bring his talent to Detroit when the Lions take on the Jaguars at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.