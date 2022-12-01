The Packers and Bears’ playoff hopes continue to quickly slip away, but the two franchises always have plenty on the line when they face off in their historic NFC North rivalry. That will certainly be the case this Sunday, even with the teams both well below .500.

Chicago entered the year as the NFL’s leader in all-time franchise wins, but has been caught by Green Bay. Both teams now have 786 wins all-time, and will play head-to-head for the league record on Sunday. Barring a rare tie, one will emerge as the all-time leader in wins for an NFL franchise at 787.

The Bears (3–9) are riding a five-game losing streak dating back to late October and could be without quarterback Justin Fields, who missed Week 12’s loss to the Jets with a shoulder injury.

The Packers (4–8) have quarterback questions of their own. Aaron Rodgers, who was already dealing with a thumb injury, injured his ribs in Sunday night’s loss to the Eagles, exiting late in the game. He plans to return to face the Bears, but the injuries and the Packers’ poor season performance has raised questions about whether the team should turn to Jordan Love to play out the string after he looked sharp in Philadelphia.

Green Bay, which beat Chicago 27–10 at Lambeau Field earlier this season, is a 4.5-point favorite in the game at SI Sportsbook. Kick off in Chicago is at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.