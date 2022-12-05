Justin Jefferson Claps Back at Jets DB for Postgame Remark

The Vikings were able to escape with a narrow victory against the Jets on Sunday, but after the game barbs continued to fly between players.

In a postgame interview, New York cornerback DJ Reed was asked how he felt the defense did against Minnesota star wide receiver Justin Jefferson in the 27–22 loss.

“I was in his s--- all day,” Reed said. “He got that one route on me, so I’m frustrated. I felt like a did a great job containing him, so, I mean, it’s just frustrating because I don’t wanna give up a touchdown. I don’t wanna be the reason my team lose.”

Jefferson took exception to Reed’s characterization of their matchup and took to Twitter to respond.

“In what s--- [laughing emojis],” he said in a tweet. “You can’t talk having safety help...call me when yo coach trust you to go 1v1.”

The route Reed was referring to occurred in the fourth quarter when Jefferson beat Reed one on one for a touchdown to make it a two-score game. The Pro Bowl wideout finished the game with seven catches for 45 yards and the score.

