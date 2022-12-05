MMQB Week 13: Deshaun Watson Returns, Bengals Make Statement in Win Over Chiefs
Welcome to Week 13 of the NFL season here at The MMQB. We are trying things a little differently with Albert Breer’s Monday-morning column, publishing items as separate stories throughout the morning. Below are links to everything Albert wrote about Week 13, plus more from our staff.
Scenes From Deshaun Watson’s Long Day in Houston
The Texans owner’s wife turned her back on him. The stands were half-empty. And his play? Shaky. Albert Breer reports on what Watson’s first game back was like for those in attendance.
Ten Takeaways: The Bengals Are Legit Super Bowl Contenders
Albert Breer speaks to Joe Burrow about a statement win over the Chiefs. Plus, Nick Bosa on the 49ers’ defense and why it’s more than capable of carrying the team, Josh Allen’s incredible play, Bill Belichick’s praise for the Vikings, and another big win for Geno Smith.
Six From Saturday: Quentin Johnston Is One of Several TCU Players to Know Before the Draft
Plus more notes on college football championship weekend, including thoughts on how Deion Sanders is a case study in the coaching pipeline.
More From The MMQB Staff
Conor Orr: The 49ers Can Absolutely Go on a Playoff Run With Brock Purdy
Conor Orr: Deshaun Watson’s First Game Back Showed He Has a Long Way to Go
Week 13 Game Balls: Recognizing the week’s top performers
MMQB Podcast
Listen to Gary Gramling and Conor Orr break down all the games and every major story line on The MMQB Podcast, in your feed every Monday morning.