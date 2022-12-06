Titans Fire GM Jon Robinson During Seventh Season With Team

The Titans announced on Tuesday that they fired general manager Jon Robinson.

“Since becoming controlling owner in 2015, my goal has been to raise the standard for what is expected in all facets of our organization,” owner Amy Adams Strunk said in a statement.

“I believe we have made significant progress both on and off the field through investments in leadership, personnel and new ideas. This progress includes the core of our business, the football team itself, which is regularly evaluated both by results (wins and losses) and team construction/roster building. I am proud of what we have accomplished in my eight seasons of ownership, but I believe there is more to be done and higher aspirations to be met.”

Robinson spent the past seven seasons as Tennessee’s general manager, helping lead the team to four playoff appearances and back-to-back divisional titles. The Titans are currently in first place in the AFC South, looking for their third consecutive AFC South crown.

In February, the Titans announced they gave both Robinson and head coach Mike Vrabel extensions following a 2021 season where the team was the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

Tennessee said Vice President of Player Personnel Ryan Cowden will absorb Robinson’s duties for the rest of the season.