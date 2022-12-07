Former Bills, SDSU Punter Matt Araiza Avoids Criminal Charges in Gang Rape Case

The San Diego District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday that former Bills and San Diego State punter Matt Araiza and two of his SDSU football teammates will not be charged in the gang rape of a 17-year-old girl last year, per The San Diego Union-Tribune.

The encounter with the girl took place Oct. 17, 2021, and it was reported to police the following day. After a months-long investigation, the case was handed to prosecutors in August.

A civil suit was filed in August 2022 over the incident, and Araiza was released by the Bills shortly thereafter. The other two players named in the suit are offensive lineman Zavier Leonard and defensive lineman Nowlin “Pa’a” Ewaliko, neither of whom remain on the SDSU roster.

The district attorney’s office said that the three players were not charged because there was not enough evidence to support a conviction.

“Ultimately, prosecutors determined it is clear the evidence does not support the filing of criminal charges and there is no path to a potential criminal conviction,” the office said in a statement. “Prosecutors can only file charges when they ethically believe they can be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Araiza was selected in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL draft by the Bills. He appeared in one preseason game before being released.