Bills standout pass rusher Von Miller will miss the rest of the season after undergoing surgery to repair an ACL injury suffered in Buffalo’s win over Detroit on Thanksgiving. But just because Miller won’t be contributing on the field doesn’t mean he won’t be helping in a different role off of it.

“I’ll still contribute off the field,” Miller told The Pat McAfee Show on Thursday. “I know our defense isn’t going to miss a beat without me.”

The Bills’ official Twitter account posted a picture of Miller on Thursday with the caption “Coming soon: Coach Von Miller.”

Buffalo retains a strong defense even without Miller in the lineup, but the Bills would undoubtedly be even better with him healthy and getting after opposing quarterbacks. Prior to his injury late last month, Miller started 11 games, recording 21 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 12 quarterback hits and eight sacks for the Bills this season.

The Bills sit at 9–3 on the season atop of the AFC East. They host the Jets at home on Sunday.