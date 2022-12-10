Browns’ Myles Garrett Reacts to Baker Mayfield’s Rams Rally

Baker Mayfield’s comeback win in his first game with the Rams on Thursday night caught the eyes of many throughout the NFL. But one of his former teammates was not shocked by Mayfield’s heroics.

Browns defensive lineman Myles Garrett explained how he found out about the Rams’ comeback over the Raiders.

“I went to sleep at the end of the third. I was like, (16-3), new team, maybe he’ll get them next week. I went to sleep, I woke up,” he said, via Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal. “Right before I went to sleep, I was with my (physical therapist) John, I said, ‘Maybe you should stay up. There is a possibility he could bring them back. You let me know in the morning.’ So I wake up and there’s a text waiting on me like, ‘You won’t believe it.’ I said, yeah I will.”

Garrett and Mayfield were back-to-back No. 1 overall picks by the Browns, and the two played together in Cleveland for four years. Together, they were a huge part of the Browns’ first playoff appearance in 18 years.

Despite not being teammates anymore, Garrett said he is rooting for Mayfield to succeed wherever he plays.

“I mean, it was (impressive),” Garrett said. “And going back to watch it, he was putting some dimes out there for guys to go get early on in the game and it was just that time until it clicked. So I have nothing against the guy now. I’m hoping for his success wherever he’s at, just not when he’s facing us.”

The Browns already played Mayfield when the quarterback was with the Panthers in Week 1, and Cleveland and Los Angeles are not scheduled to play the rest of the year. Therefore, Garrett will be a Rams fan for the rest of the year.