Deebo Samuel’s versatility is what makes him one of the most explosive playmakers in the NFL. On Sunday, it earned him a pretty sweet payday.

Samuel put the 49ers on top early during their Week 14 matchup against the Buccaneers, receiving a pitch from quarterback Brock Purdy and taking it in for a 13-yard touchdown. It was his third rushing score of the season, which activated a $150,000 bonus in his contract.

Samuel’s contract guarantees him a $150,000 bonus for reaching three rushing touchdowns, and he could reach $650,000 if he tops 380 rushing yards for the year. Samuel entered Sunday’s game with 207 yards on the ground.

After a strong rookie campaign in 2019 and an injury-plagued one in ’20, Samuel reached a new level in ’21, tallying 1,405 receiving yards and 365 rushing yards to go along with 14 total touchdowns. He began the day with 776 yards from scrimmage and four scores across 11 games, in the first year of a three-year, $73.5 million contract extension.

Amidst his strong start against the Buccaneers, Samuel would later go down with an apparent injury in the second quarter.