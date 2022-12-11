49ers star receiver Deebo Samuel exited Sunday’s contest against the Buccaneers after suffering an apparent lower-body injury and was soon declared out by the team.

Samuel went down with 5:10 to play in the second quarter after a three-yard carry on second-and-9 from the Tampa Bay 43-yard line. He appeared to suffer the injury after his left leg rolled up underneath him and bent awkwardly as he was getting tackled on the play. After the hit, he was seen on the ground in noticeable pain while holding his left knee.

The Niners’ medical staff rushed onto the field to evaluate the fourth-year wideout, who initially attempted to walk off the field under his own power. However, the team ended up calling for a cart to take a visibly emotional Samuel to the locker room after he gingerly attempted to make his way to the sidelines.

Prior to exiting, Samuel recorded a team-high four catches for 43 yards to go with four carries for 21 yards and a touchdown. Samuel’s 13-yard rushing score was his third of the season, and activated a unique incentive in the three-year, $73.5 million deal the dynamic wideout signed in July.

Samuel’s contract stipulated that he would receive a $150,000 bonus if he logged three rushing touchdowns this season, and another $500,000 if he topped 380 rushing yards. He entered Sunday with 207 rushing yards.

The 49ers currently lead the Bucs, 35–0, in the third quarter.