Broncos Quarterback Russell Wilson Leaves Game vs. Chiefs

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson left the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game against the Chiefs after taking a hard hit by the goal line.

Wilson, who was scrambling towards the end zone with the Broncos trailing 34–21, was tackled hard by Kansas City defensive end Frank Clark inside the Chiefs’ 10-yard line.

After remaining on the field for a couple of minutes, Wilson walked off the field under his own power with Denver trainers flanking him. He was taken straight to the blue medical tent without his helmet and was escorted to the locker room to be evaluated for a possible concussion.

Backup quarterback Brett Rypien hit receiver Jerry Jeudy for an eight-yard touchdown pass on 4th and goal shortly thereafter to cut the Kansas City lead to 34–28.