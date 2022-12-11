One week ago, Lions receiver Jameson Williams made his NFL debut following a lengthy recovery from a torn ACL he suffered in the College Football Playoff championship game. On Sunday, the promising rookie from Alabama reminded the pro football world just how explosive he can be with a sensational highlight against the Vikings.

With the Lions facing second-and-5 on their second drive of the game, Williams, the No. 12 pick in this year’s draft, found himself wide open and on the receiving end of a 41-yard Jared Goff bomb for a touchdown. The catch not only gave Detroit an early 7-0 lead over its NFC North rival, but it also marked the first reception of Williams’s career.

Williams’s impressive TD catch came a week after he debuted in a win over the Jaguars. The 21-year-old didn’t record a catch last week, playing just eight snaps in the game.

Prior to Week 13, Williams last played against Georgia in the national championship game on Jan. 10, where he recorded four catches for 64 yards before tearing his ACL in the second quarter. Nearly 11 months later, Detroit activated Williams from the non-football injury/reserve list on Dec. 3.

A dynamic talent during his days at Ohio State and Alabama, WiIliams finished his final collegiate season with 79 receptions for 1,572 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2021.