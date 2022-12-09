As Lamar Jackson works through a knee injury suffered last week, it is unlikely that he will suit up for the Ravens at the Steelers. Coach John Harbaugh shared as much on Friday afternoon, stating that “It looks like it’s going to be Tyler Huntley on Sunday.”

Jackson suffered a PCL injury during the team’s win over the Broncos last week. After the game, Harbaugh said that his star quarterback is “days to weeks” from returning to action. In his report on the injury, ESPN’s Adam Schefter said that PCL injuries typically have a recovery time of one to three weeks. Today’s comments back that timetable up.

Jackson went down in the first quarter of last week’s game on a sack by Denver’s Jonathan Cooper, leaving the contest with just 11 passing yards and nine rushing yards. Huntley filled in admirably, throwing for 187 passing yards and rushing for 41 yards and a touchdown in the 10–9 win.

The Broncos win was just Huntley’s second appearance of the season, and the first in which he threw a pass. He played meaningful time in seven games for Baltimore last season with Jackson hurt, completing 64.9% of his passes for 1,081 yards, three touchdowns and four interceptions, along with 47 carries for 249 yards and two scores.

Baltimore (8–4) looks to stay atop the AFC North with a win over the last-place Steelers (5–7). Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.