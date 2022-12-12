The quarterback watched as the turnaround happened, just like he knew it would, including Sunday’s victory over the 10-win Vikings. Now, for Detroit, there’s no turning back.

Jared Goff has been there. He’s seen a team go from bad to good in a hurry. So even as the Lions lost six of their first seven, even as Dan Campbell’s record dipped to an unsightly 4-19-1 over his first 24 games as Detroit’s coach, and even as the defense struggled to get its footing and the offense went up and down, Goff could scroll back in his mental Rolodex to find optimism.

The quarterback has been on good teams. The Lions, even at 1–6, were close to being one.

That idea, of course, might have been a tougher sell on some players—mostly those who’d been in Detroit long enough to get that Here we go again feeling—than others. But even so, it persisted with all the guys who were punching the clock for Campbell. And eventually, that belief would actually amount to something, even if no one outside could see that coming.

“You never know how long the bad times are going to last, I guess,” Goff said shortly after getting home early Sunday evening. “The work we were putting in and the players we have and the coaches we have, we always believed in it. It was just a matter of time. In some ways, we were like, When is it going to pop?

“A lot of it is trust and belief, no doubt.”

On Sunday, against a 10–2 Vikings team, it looked like a lot more than just that. It looked like a group that ran the ball efficiently, with 134 yards on the afternoon, and kept it rolling when the opposing defense knew it was coming. It looked like a team capable of big, explosive plays for scores on offense, the same as it was grinding its way down the field more methodically. It looked like a resourceful defense, somehow capable of mitigating damage even as Kirk Cousins threw for 425 yards.

It looked like the Lions were what they thought they were back in October, when it looked to all of us like the wheels were coming off. It looked to them like a group about to hit the gas. That, quite simply, is a good team.

“It’s an unshakable group of players and coaches,” Campbell says via text. “They never wavered—none of them!”

So they knew it all along. With a fifth win in six games, this one 34–23 over a Vikings team looking to clinch the NFC North on Sunday, now the rest of us know, too.

So why did the Lions’ players keep believing, in a place that should, at least on paper, inspire no such belief? As Goff sees it, it was as easy as just taking a look around.

“I can speak offensively, just the O-line we have, the receivers we have and the running backs we have are as good as I've been around,” Goff says. “And I've been on some good offenses. And those guys together, it’s like, O.K., it’s going to come. Like, We have the pieces, we have the players, we believe in [coordinator] Ben [Johnson]. He’s calling good things during training camp and early on in the season, and it was even when we were struggling.

“That belief was never lost, ever.”

On defense, the road was rockier. There were no-shows against the Eagles and Seahawks and Dolphins, plus the firing of pass-game coordinator Aubrey Pleasant, but the premise was no different. The Lions believed in a core blending veteran guys with emerging young pieces like Aidan Hutchinson, Alim McNeill and Kerby Joseph.

And in the game that served as the season’s turning point for Detroit, a 15–9 home win over Green Bay, that beleaguered group shut the Packers out in the first half and got a red-zone stop in the final minute to put their division rival away.

That, as Goff would see it, is where the belief the Lions could do it morphed into a week-to-week belief that they would do it.

“We were losing these close games against really good teams and we were playing good football,” Goff says. “We really were [in] a lot of those games that we lost early on. I mean, there's a world and a scenario where we could have a plus record right now if we finished off some of those games early on. But that was kind of the learning curve that we had to go through. And I was just saying to the guys, winning isn’t, like, some magic potion. It’s not something someone’s going to say in a team meeting. It’s really just emphasizing doing your job every single play, one play at a time and maybe be a little bit more focused in the fourth quarter to do your job. But we don’t need somebody to be Superman. We don’t need anybody to come out of nowhere and be a player that they aren’t. Just be who you are, do your job and things will fall where they may.

“For the last six weeks, we’ve done a pretty good job of that.”

Against the Bears in Week 10, it was a 91-yard touchdown drive to go ahead in the fourth quarter, and a fourth-down sack by Julian Okwara to seal it. Against the Giants in Week 11, it was a forced fumble from Will Harris in the fourth quarter to set up the drive to seal it. And against the Jaguars last week, it was capitalizing on an early takeaway and the offense coming out of the gate roaring.

Across the board, it was clear to those inside the locker room that the Lions had what they needed to win. What they’ve gotten down of late is how they need to win. And now that they know it, the vets don’t think there will be any turning back.

On Sunday, against Cousins and Justin Jefferson and a talented Vikings roster, it became about the same sorts of plays, the kind that Minnesota made in surmounting a 24–14 deficit in the fourth quarter of the teams’ first meeting way back in September. Among them …

• A 41-yard bomb from Goff to Jameson Williams to open the scoring in the first quarter, which was set up by Jeff Okudah and Malcolm Rodriguez stoning Dalvin Cook on fourth-and-1 two plays earlier. Williams, for his part, couldn’t have been much more open than he was for his first NFL catch, which made Goff’s job pretty easy.

“Yeah, to be honest with you, they busted a coverage, and he was No. 1 in the progression and was wide open,” Goff says. “But with that being said, he still ran a good route and was fast enough to get past everybody. And he could be a total game-changer for us as we go on. But yeah, it was fun to get him that catch. I don't think I’ve been a part of a first-catch-touchdown type of situation like that.”

• A 48-yard touchdown connection between Goff and DJ Chark, on the first play after a 35-yard punt return from Kalif Raymond, to give the Lions a 14–7 lead that they would carry into halftime.

“That’s just a go ball,” Goff says. “And he made a great catch. … Real simple, got a good matchup, DJ on a corner, that we liked, that we wanted to take advantage of.”

• A fake punt after the Lions appeared to go three-and-out on their first possession of the second half, with up man C.J. Moore taking the direct snap 42 yards, from the Detroit 26 to the Minnesota 32 (a taunting penalty set the offense back to the Vikings’ 47).