Plus, Trevor Lawrence is starting to play the way he did at Clemson, the Titans are showing cracks, what’s next for Baker Mayfield, the Jets’ belief in Mike White and more on Deshaun Watson.

The 49ers actually do believe in Brock Purdy. And, yes, it sounds really, really weird to say that. But I’ve asked around enough. The confidence in the seventh-round pick in that building is real. It doesn’t mean he’s going to be the next Tom Brady. But in an NFL where the sky is usually falling for a team that has its quarterback go down (let alone its first two QBs), that’s most decidedly not happening in San Francisco.

And the proof is in how the first 30 minutes of Sunday’s game played out …

• The 49ers outscored the Buccaneers 28–0.

• They outgained them 290–111.

• They had 19 first downs to Tampa Bay’s five.

• Purdy was 14-of-18 for 185 yards and two touchdowns.

Purdy was 16-of-21 for 185 yards and tossed two touchdowns, plus he scored on this two-yard run. Cary Edmondson/USA TODAY Sports

The rest of the game, well, might as well have been on a running clock. Purdy was 2-of-5 for zero yards in the second half, mostly because it was time for the 49ers to close the playbook and mitigate risks as much as possible (particularly after Deebo Samuel got hurt) the rest of the way. But by then, we’d all seen plenty from Purdy—and 49ers players would swear what they were watching was just an extension of a lot of things they’d already seen.

“Man, you don’t come in and play that well and be that prepared by just starting in Week 13,” left tackle Trent Williams told me postgame. “For us, it was definitely not a surprise. In the NFL, it’s all about getting the opportunity. He got his opportunity. He made the most of it. He showed us everything that we’ve seen since camp.”

So what was that?

It was a two-yard touchdown run right up the gut in the first quarter. It was a 27-yard, back-shoulder(ish) throw to Christian McCaffrey. It was getting the ball to Brandon Aiyuk just in the nick of time—at the end of first half—before the rush got there and coverage closed on Aiyuk for a 32-yard touchdown. It was running the ball on third down when his team needed him. And it was avoiding turnovers.

It was playing well enough that the team could afford for his last snap to be taken with 14:20 left. And it all happened because Purdy was more than ready for the moment.

“I mean, you could just tell how smart he was,” Williams says. “He’s a pro-style quarterback and was lucky to not have to play in those quarterback-friendly systems in college, which in my opinion kinda stunts the growth for these players. You can tell he was coached really well. Mechanics are very good. And we’ve seen that in camp early. The decision-making, confidence, placement on the ball, knowing where to go with the ball. That’s something he’s been showing.”

What doesn’t hurt, of course, is what’s around Purdy. Williams said that Samuel told him postgame he’s gonna be O.K.—“even if he’s gotta sit a game or two, we need him back for this run, and we’re gonna get him back”—and so long as that’s the case, there may not be a better situation for a quarterback in the league.

The Niners’ already elite run game goes to another level with McCaffrey (14 carries, 119 yards Sunday), the passing game has the game’s best all-around tight end (George Kittle); its most versatile receiver (Samuel); a very viable, and fast, more traditional receiver (Brandon Aiyuk); and, of course, McCaffrey, too. Add Williams’s group to that mix, and San Francisco doesn’t need to ask the world of Purdy.

Even if, as a certain nickname would indicate, he’s ready to take on whatever they asked.

Which is why the Niners aren’t as worried about their situation despite others having concerns.

“It’s pretty much just operating like it’s another day at the office, man,” Williams says. “Like I said, Brock is not surprising anybody in this locker room. We’ve been able to see him since OTAs. We’ve been able to kinda get a feel for him. He’s a great player, man, so none of this surprises us. It’s just another day at the office.”

A good one, too.

Trevor Lawrence is coming alive. The Jaguars’ second-year quarterback was 30-of-42 for 368 yards, three touchdowns and a 121.9 rating in Sunday’s breezy 36–22 win over the Titans—but it was more than just the numbers that jumped out in this one.

To me, Lawrence is starting to look as comfortable, and deadly a passer, and dangerous a runner, as he did at Clemson. And that means it sure looks like he’s put a rookie year in which all hell was breaking loose around him in the rear-view mirror, thanks in large part to coach Doug Pederson and his staff stabilizing the environment around him.

“Especially as a rookie, certain situations, there’s only so much you can control,” Lawrence told me postgame. “There were definitely some challenges that we faced here, and I learned a lot. I wouldn’t change it. I really learned a lot about myself, just kinda having to battle through a little adversity. Wouldn’t take it back, but I think just the way the staff’s come in and really started from the ground up, with myself, definitely, but everyone has been great.

“It’s just the system that we have and that we’ve built, and it’s really built on what we do well, what I do well. They do a great job of putting us in great situations to be successful. They give us answers. But I think that’s the biggest thing that I noticed is just our preparation throughout the week, the way we scheme teams up. Hasn’t been perfect every week, but most of the time, we’re in a situation to be successful, and it’s all about guys making plays.”

And there were a bunch that Lawrence made Sunday that we’ll take you through here.

• The first came in the second quarter and, really, required a little luck. Lawrence took a short drop-back on a second-and-1 from the Titans’ 20, and roped one between the hands of corner Roger McCreary and into those of Zay Jones, whose concentration was impeccable in securing the ball and dragging his feet in-bounds (he was initially called out before a review scored it a touchdown).

The play gave the Jags their first lead of the day at 20–14, and they wouldn’t trail again.

“I definitely lucked out there,” Lawrence says. “Really, I think it was the right read. It just wasn’t a great throw. The corner jumped in on the route, and I was throwing the corner [route] behind him and just threw it too flat. So he retraced and was able to make a play on the ball. But then Zay just … I mean, great catch. That’s what great teams do. You make plays like that when you have to, and obviously, it wasn’t necessarily me.

“That was him. But guys all around our offense did that today. Evan had a big touchdown catch—a couple—and just guys making plays when you need them.”

• The latter of those touchdowns was a gorgeous, 21-yard back-shoulder connection in the third quarter, with Lawrence finding tight end Evan Engram down the left sideline.

“What are we, Week 14, whatever it is now?” Lawrence says with a laugh. “I can’t remember, but that’s something you work on over time, and honestly, we’ve been trying to run that play for a while—to get him in on a linebacker, get that matchup on the outside and throw a go route for him. And he did a great job just making a play. The [defender] played so soft. Didn’t really have much separation. But he did a good job coming down with it.”

That pushed the Jags’ edge to 33–14 and effectively ended the game.

• In between those two scores was my personal favorite from Lawrence—a one-yard run in which he flashed being the sort of runner we’d see him be more often when he was in college. On the play, he took an option keeper to his right and immediately encountered Titans linebacker Dylan Cole. With the ball tucked in his right arm, he delivered a stiff arm to separate from Cole, then dove to extend past McCreary for the score.

“I did have a lot of experience with it in college, and I haven’t had the same amount of opportunities, necessarily, in that look here—to pull it on the edge,” Lawrence says. “I’ve always looked for that play. It’s really a designed handoff, but if I have an opportunity to get to the edge down there, everyone’s thinking run, especially in that formation. So if the edge guy steps out, I’ll pull it and just basically race to the pylon.

“It wasn’t as easy as I thought it would be. The guy actually recovered pretty well, so I had to get him off me. But that was kinda how I saw it.”

And so, again, we got a glimpse of what Lawrence is now, and what he could become, and maybe now where the Jaguars are going under Pederson.

“It’s a huge win, and that’s what we’ve been talking about —the rivalry, us and Tennessee,” Lawrence says. “Hats off to them. They put themselves in a position to where they’ve been the team to beat in the AFC South, so if you want to change that, it kind of had to start today. That was our mindset throughout the week, and obviously we didn’t play well at all last week. So just to come out and to respond and guys to be flying around, and we put ourselves in a position to where we’re still playing meaningful games in December, and, heading into January, that’s where you want to be.

“Everything is in front of us, and it’s gonna take some grit to win a bunch of these games down the stretch. But I really love where we’re at as an organization, as an offense, all the way around.”

I'd say the Jaguars are probably excited about him, too.

The Titans have shown some cracks of late. That was their third consecutive loss. They fired GM Jon Robinson last week. And now, they’ll have to work through that at 7–6, with the Jags suddenly alive in the race for the division title.

Here’s what Jeffery Simmons, arguably the team’s best player, told reporters: “Apparently, they wanted it more than us. They made more plays than us downfield. We turned over the ball four or five times. We didn’t get no turnovers. We got our asses kicked, simple as that. … Jon Robinson’s not out there with us. He made the decisions, but we’re out there playing football. Like I said, defensively, we gotta stop giving up all these plays.”

Tennessee’s last win was the Thursday-nighter in Green Bay a week before Thanksgiving, which was also the night that offensive coordinator Todd Downing got his DUI coming off the plane in Nashville. The Robinson firing, for better or worse, is part of the story here, too—it’s not common that teams, especially winning teams, make those sorts of changes in the middle of a season. And while the explanation I’ve heard is that this one is similar to the Mike Mularkey firing (where good isn’t good enough), speculation on how it went down has run rampant.

So the challenge is coach Mike Vrabel’s now. In all likelihood, owner Amy Adams Strunk is going to try to match a GM to him, whether it’s internal (Ryan Cowden or potentially Monti Ossenfort) or external. And that GM is going to be relatively close to a rebuild, with Derrick Henry’s mileage high, Ryan Tannehill’s contract up after 2023, and Taylor Lewan and Kevin Byard getting older.

Which is to say it's an important hire for Tennessee at a point when the football team itself is definitely in a funk.

Mayfield's dramatic come-from-behind victory on Thursday night could pave the way to a starting job with a team in the future depending on how he performs in the next four games. Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports

That was one massive win for Baker Mayfield on Thursday night. You can get all the details on it in my story we published Friday on how the Rams, and Mayfield, got in position to pull off a 98-yard, game-winning drive with under two minutes and no timeouts to work with Thursday night against the Raiders.

But here, I think it’s worth asking what it might mean for his own future.

The Rams put Mayfield in the game not knowing whether they’d go back to a hobbled John Wolford. Mayfield did enough on that first possession, which ended with a 55-yard Matt Gay field goal, to convince the coaches to leave him in. And in the fourth quarter, Mayfield paid off the decision in a very big way.

O.K., so, first things first—I don’t think a team is going to suddenly back up the Brinks truck and stick the franchise quarterback label back on Mayfield, regardless of what happens the next four weeks. Getting back to being someone’s full-time starter will be a process. That said, if he can put together a good month, with a very beat-up offense around him, and add that to what happened Thursday, it’ll create opportunity for him.