Aaron Rodgers Shares Latest on Thumb, Rib Injuries After Packers Bye

It sounds like the Packers’ bye week really helped out quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

The veteran quarterback has been dealing with a thumb injury since Week 5 and a rib injury since Week 12. Despite the injuries, Rodgers has continued to start for the Packers, who have lost three of their last five.

Rodgers told Pat McAfee on Tuesday’s episode of The Pat McAfee Show that the Week 14 bye was helpful in terms of resting his thumb and body in general.

“The thumb is doing a lot better,” Rodgers said. “It was nice to have that week off. The ribs are doing better too, I was able to finally start getting some sleep. My body’s feeling a lot better. Nobody wants a Week 14 bye, but it always feels good coming back after the bye.”

Rodgers and the Packers will face the Rams on Monday Night Football this week, and they are in major need of a win to keep their playoff chances alive. Right now, Green Bay remains in the hunt at 2.5 games back of the Giants for the third wild-card spot.

The quarterback will most likely continue to start for the Packers since he previously stated he wants to continue playing until the team is “mathematically” eliminated from playoff contention.