Cardinals Sign QB Carson Strong to Practice Squad, per Report

With Kyler Murray expected to miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL, the Cardinals are adding another player to their quarterback room. NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reports Arizona is signing Carson Strong to its practice squad.

Strong was a big name in college, spending four years at Nevada from 2018 to ’21. After not playing much as a freshman, Strong took over as the starter in 2019, and he played in 31 games over the next three years.

As a junior and senior, Strong was one of the better quarterbacks in the country, totaling 63 touchdowns to just 12 interceptions in that span. Despite the impressive numbers, Strong wasn’t selected in the 2022 NFL draft and spent training camp with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent.

Veteran Colt McCoy will take over as the Cardinals’ starting quarterback for the rest of the year, with Trace McSorley serving as the backup. Strong will become the team’s third-string quarterback for the final four games.