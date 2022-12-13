Kyler Murray Tore His ACL, Out for Rest of Season, per Source

A Tuesday MRI revealed Kyler Murray suffered a torn ACL on Monday night and his season is over, a source told Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. The news was first reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Murray suffered the knee injury against the Patriots during Monday Night Football in the first quarter of the game when scrambling to his right. There was immediate concern because it was a non-contact injury and the Cardinals signal-caller immediately went down.

Murray stayed on the ground for several minutes before he was carted off the field and Colt McCoy checked in to finish the game. Arizona went on to lose 27–13 to drop to 4–9 on the year.

Murray’s 2022 season finishes with 2,368 passing yards, 14 passing touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also tallied 418 yards on the ground and rushed for three touchdowns.

Murray signed a massive five-year extension worth $230.5 million in July after a 2021 season where he appeared in his second consecutive Pro Bowl. Last season he threw for 3,787 yards and 24 touchdowns while also rushing for 423 yards and five touchdowns.

With the recovery timeline for an injury like this being roughly a year, it remains to be seen whether the star quarterback will play in 2023.