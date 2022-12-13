Here’s who made it to the peak of the NFC statistical boards after another week of regular season football in the books.

With only one team eliminated from playoff contention (Bears), while another became the first in the league to officially secure a playoff spot this past week (Eagles), it’s safe to say parts of the NFC may be up for grabs in the coming weeks. The Lions have taken advantage of this and made a recent resurgence toward playoff contention, punctuated by Sunday’s win over the Vikings in which Jared Goff went for 330 yards. (The win prevented Minnesota from clinching the NFC North.)

What’s more, ‘Mr. Irrelevant’ Brock Purdy became the first quarterback to beat Tom Brady in his starting debut when the 49ers beat the Buccaneers by a whopping 28-point difference Sunday afternoon. The question is: can we be that surprised, considering how many times a certain GOAT’s name appears (or doesn’t) in the stats boards below?

Following all that action and more, here is a roundup of all the statistical leaders in the conference as Week 15 approaches.

Player Leaders

Passing Touchdowns

1. Geno Smith (25)

2. Jared Goff (22)

T2. Jalen Hurts (22)

Passing Yards

1. Geno Smith (3,433)

2. Kirk Cousins (3,358)

3. Jared Goff (3,352)

Rushing Yards

1. Saquon Barkley (1,083)

2. Miles Sanders (1,068)

3. Dalvin Cook (950)

Rushing Touchdowns

1. Miles Sanders (11)

2. Jalen Hurts (10)

3. Ezekiel Elliott (9)

Receiving Yards

1. Justin Jefferson (1,500)

2. A.J. Brown (1,020)

3. CeeDee Lamb (961)

Receptions

1. Justin Jefferson (99)

2. Amon-Ra St. Brown (82)

3. Cooper Kupp (75)

Receiving Touchdowns

1. A.J. Brown (10)

2. Tyler Lockett (8)

3. Brandon Aiyuk (7)

Sacks

1. Nick Bosa (14.5)

2. Micah Parsons (12)

3. Quinnen Williams (11)

Interceptions

1. C.J. Gardner Johnson (6)

2. Tariq Woolen (6)

3. Harrison Smith (5)



Fumble Recoveries

1. Sam Williams (3)

T2. Dorance Armstrong (2)

T2. Dane Belton (2)

Tackles

1. Jordyn Brooks (141 combined; 48 assisted, 76 solo)

2. Rashaan Evans (134 combined; 62 assisted, 51 solo)

3. C.J. Mosley (125 combined; 50 assisted, 60 solo)

Field Goals

1. Eddy Pineiro (25)

T2. Jason Myers (24)

T2. Ryan Succop (24)

Average Kickoff Returns

1. Godwin Igwebuike (34.7 yards/return)

2. Cordarrelle Patterson (33.5 yards/return)

3. Kalif Raymond (32.5 yards/return)

Average Punt Returns

1. Avery Williams (17.4 yards/return)

2. Pharoh Cooper (15 yards/return)

3. Keisean Nixon (14 yards/return)

Team Leaders

Team Offense

1. Philadelphia Eagles (5,096 yards; 392 yards/game)

2. Detroit Lions (4,893 yards; 376.4 yards/game)

3. San Francisco 49ers (4,699 yards; 361.5 yards/game)

4. Dallas Cowboys (4,675 yards; 359.6 yards/game)

5. Seattle Seahawks (4,618 yards; 355.2 yards/game)

Team Defense

1. San Francisco 49ers (3,729 yards; 286.8 yards/game)

2. Philadelphia Eagles (3,861 yards; 297 yards/game)

3. Washington Commanders (4,036 yards; 310.5 yards/game)

4. Dallas Cowboys (4,042 yards; 310.9 yards/game)

5. New Orleans Saints (4,267 yards; 328.2 yards/game)