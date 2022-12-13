Monday night’s matchup between the Patriots and Cardinals was marred by a knee injury to Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray. The first quarter also featured a scary incident involving New England wide receiver DeVante Parker that went unnoticed by the officials—and, apparently, the game’s concussion spotter.

Parker took a big hit on an incomplete pass, and could clearly be seen struggling to get to his feet. He was eventually helped up by a teammate, though was still wobbling and having balance issues. Those symptoms persisted even as he lined up for the next play, which was eventually halted for a replay review. Among those to notice the incident was Parker’s teammate, Nelson Agholor, who signaled in his direction and implored him to take a knee so that he could receive medical attention.

ESPN’s play-by-play announcer Troy Aikman immediately noticed something was off with Parker after the play.

“He’s a little banged up. They’re gonna be watching him, somebody upstairs should be,” Aikman said. “He looked a little wobbly after he comes up off the ground.”

Parker eventually left the game and was ruled out for the rest of the contest. He finished with two catches for 24 yards as the Patriots went on to win, 27–13.