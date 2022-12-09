Odell Beckham Jr. Reveals When He Actually Wants to Return to the NFL

As the NFL world awaits Odell Beckham Jr.’s free agency decision, it may take longer than originally anticipated.

The veteran receiver, who visited the Giants, Cowboys and Bills over the past few weeks, is not in a rush to return this season. In fact, Beckham does not seem that interested in returning to the NFL before the playoffs begin.

“I’ve played football for a long time,” Beckham said on Amazon’s Thursday Night Football simulcast with The Shop. “I’m not saying I couldn’t step in and play regular season, but I don’t see the point. I’d rather play when the pressure is on, I’d rather play when the lights are on.”

Beckham still hasn’t made a decision, but he seemed to be close after three high-profile visits. However, Dallas reportedly came away from their visit with Beckham concerned over the state of his knee following torn ACL rehab.

Last season, Beckham played in the playoffs for the second time in his career, and he played a crucial role for the Rams. The wide receiver totaled over 100 receiving yards in the NFC Championship game and had 53 receiving yards and a touchdown in the first half of the Super Bowl before tearing his ACL.

As the only impact player still available, Beckham has the luxury of being picky with choosing his next team. If Beckham gets his way, the next time he appears in an NFL game might be during wild-card weekend.