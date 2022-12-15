Danny Amendola Says He’d Unretire to Play With Tom Brady Again

As Tom Brady and the Buccaneers struggle through the 2022 season, it doesn’t appear as if the legendary quarterback’s most noteworthy former teammates are set to come to his aid. Julian Edelman seems quite content in retirement, and just this week, Rob Gronkowski gave his pitch why Tom Brady should start his Fox career next season, rejecting the idea of rejoining the Bucs himself.

Don’t count out former Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola though. The 37-year-old, who spent 2013 to ’17 with Brady in New England, last played in ’21 for the Texans. If Brady called, however, Amendola said he’d answer.

“Absolutely,” Amendola told Colin Cowherd during an appearance on The Herd on Wednesday. “Tom’s done a lot for me, and if he needs me, I’d always play for Tom.”

He wouldn’t unretire for just anyone, though. Amendola, who spent 14 years in the league, playing for seven different franchises, says he’s quite content in retirement. But for Brady, he’d be willing to suit up again.

“I’m happy not playing,” Amendola said. “I got enough football. I played for 14 years in the NFL. Played a lot of football. My knees feel better on Monday this year watching football from the couch. Of course, if Tom called, yeah, definitely I’d have to go back, if he summoned me out of retirement.”

The Buccaneers are 6–7 on the season, but they remain a game ahead of Carolina and Atlanta in the NFC South, currently in line to make the playoffs.