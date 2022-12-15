Eagles’ Maliata Reacts to Micah Parsons’s Comments on Jalen Hurts

Much was made of Micah Parsons’s comments on a podcast where he questioned how much Jalen Hurts had to do with the Eagles’ success, and on Wednesday, one of the quarterback’s teammates was especially vocal when addressing the situation.

“I’m going to worry about the Chicago Bears this week, mate, worry about this game,” left tackle Jordan Mailata said. “Micah should worry about his game this week, too. I don’t know who the f--- they’re playing, pardon my language. Just worry about who you got this week.

“That’s how we do it here. I’m not going to worry about any other comments anybody said,” he continued. “That’s just how we focus and run about our business. We’ve got the Chicago Bears, not the Chicago Micah Parsons.”

During an appearance on Von Miller’s podcast, The Voncast, Parsons questioned how much Hurts had to do with his team’s 12–1 record.

“If we look at the Eagles, is it Hurts or the team?” Parsons asked.

Miller sat back in his seat, almost exasperated. “I think it’s a little bit a both, man,” Miller replied.

Both broke out into a chorus of laughter before Parsons quipped, “It’s system and team!”

They went on to discuss Hurts’s MVP candidacy. The 24-year-old has completed 264-of-388 passes this season, notching 3,157 yards and 22 touchdown passes on just three interceptions. He leads the league with a 108.4 quarterback rating after Week 14 and has also rushed for 686 yards and 10 touchdowns.

The Cowboys will face the Bears on Sunday, but after that, they will face the Eagles on Dec. 24.