Micah Parsons Clarifies His Jalen Hurts’s MVP Remarks Amid Criticism

Cowboys star Micah Parsons is now clarifying his controversial comments regarding Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts’s chances of being named MVP this season.

While speaking to media on Thursday, Parsons didn’t take back anything that he said, but he wanted to make sure people know that he just wanted to champion the defensive players on the Eagles and not just the quarterback or offense as a whole.

“I mean you’ve got to stand on everything you say just as a man,” Parsons said, via ESPN. “Obviously, they small clipped it and took one line of what was really talked about. No pun intended or no disrespect to Hurts. I think he’s doing great this year. But, you know me, I’m a defensive guy, and I said the Eagles defense is the team to watch. They have helluva players over there, making plays all year. From a defensive aspect, I know how offensive guys get all the credit, so I just want to stick up for the defensive guys.”

Because Parsons came off as questioning whether Hurts deserves the award, he said he wouldn't be surprised if Eagles players hold a grudge against him now.

“I’m pretty sure they hate me,” Parsons said.

The viral quotes from Parsons came on Wednesday after he appeared on Von Miller’s podcast, The Voncast. The linebacker questioned whether he thought just Hurts should be receiving most, if not all, the credit for the Eagles’ successful season thus far.

“If we look at the Eagles, is it Hurts or the team?” Parsons asked.

Miller sat back in his seat, almost exasperated. “I think it’s a little bit a both, man,” Miller replied.

Both broke out into a chorus of laughter before Parsons quipped, “It’s system and team!”

According to SI Sportsbook, Hurts has the best odds (-150) to win the NFL MVP regular season award. Through 13 games, the quarterback has led the Eagles to a 12–1 record, while completing 264-of-388 passes this season, 3,157 yards and 22 touchdown passes.