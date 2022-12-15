The Chiefs have continued to roll offensively as they position themselves for seeding in the AFC playoff picture, but operating at less than full strength, Kansas City would certainly like to see a couple of key position players return.

Fortunately for quarterback Patrick Mahomes, he may be getting some of his injured offensive weapons back in the near future.

Kansas City wide receiver Kadarius Toney has begun ramping up his reps in practice this week as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury. In addition, the Chiefs designated fellow wideout Mecole Hardman to return from injured reserve, which begins his 21 day practice window coming off an abdominal injury.

“I think getting Mecole and KT back will just add another dimension,” Mahomes told reporters on Wednesday. “I mean, obviously they can do the jet sweeps and stuff like that but just adding that speed to the field it makes teams have to honor it. Obviously, Marquez [Valdes-Scantling] has done a great job of filling that role and so has Skyy [Moore] but just continue to add speed to any offense that those two guys have, I think it’ll open up everybody else because you have to really account for those two guys on every play.”

Since being traded to the Chiefs from the Giants, Toney has played in three games, accounting for eight touches for 102 yards and a touchdown. Toney was playing hurt and was dealing with a limited knowledge of the playbook after the trade, so the Chiefs are hoping he can be a larger factor moving forward.

As for Hardman, he was enjoying a productive season before the injury. He caught 25 passes for 297 yards and four touchdowns and added two more scores on the ground.

The Chiefs face the one-win Texans on Sunday.