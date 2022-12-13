Two Odell Beckham Jr. Contenders Just Signed Veteran Wide Receivers

Without playing a down in 2022, veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has remained a fixture in the NFL's news cycle.

Beckham Jr. has courted interest from multiple teams as he rehabs from an ACL tear suffered during the Rams’ 23–20 win over the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.

Now, however, two of those teams have moved to add veteran wide receivers not named Beckham Jr. for the stretch run.

First, the Cowboys signed longtime Colts receiver TY Hilton on Monday. Hilton, 33, has been selected for four Pro Bowls in his 10-year career and led the league in receiving yards in 2016.

Despite the signing, Dallas owner Jerry Jones told KRLD-FM in Dallas that the Cowboys would continue to monitor Beckham Jr.'s status as the season draws to a close.

"He's a wide receiver I think would fit any team," Jones said. "There's gonna be continued interest in Odell."

At 10–3, Dallas is currently running second in the NFC East, trailing the Eagles by two games. The Cowboys would be the conference’s No. 5 seed if the season ended today.

In the AFC, wide receiver Cole Beasley reportedly unretired Tuesday and is expected to sign with the Bills. Beasley, an 11th-year veteran named second team All-Pro by the AP in 2020, played two games for the Buccaneers earlier this season.

Beckham Jr. visited Buffalo two weeks ago, but as was the case with his visit to Dallas, he left without a deal. He visited his former team, the Giants, as well.

The Bills, also 10–3, currently lead the Dolphins by two games in the AFC East.