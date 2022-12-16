Russell Wilson Out for Broncos vs. Cardinals Sunday

Russell Wilson is officially out for Sunday’s Broncos game against the Cardinals. The quarterback left last week’s game against the Chiefs with a concussion.

During a Friday press conference, coach Nathaniel Hackett said that Wilson passed the concussion protocol, but that the team made the decision to give him an extra week off after the injury.

Wilson departed the game in the fourth quarter after taking a hard hit from Frank Clark near the goal line. He remained down on the field for a few minutes before walking off under his own power.

He was replaced by Brett Rypien, who capped that drive with a touchdown pass to Jerry Jeudy to cut Kansas City’s lead to 34–28. The Chiefs would hold on to win by that margin.

Wilson’s first season with Denver has been a disappointment. The former Seahawks signal-caller has completed 60.4% of his throws for 2,805 yards, 11 touchdowns and six interceptions on the season.

With Wilson out, Rypien will lead Denver against another team plugging in a backup quarterback on Sunday: the Cardinals, who will be led by veteran Colt McCoy due to the injury to Kyler Murray.

Rypien is 28-for-54 for 241 yards, one touchdowns and two interceptions in a pair of appearances this season, including one start. Sunday’s game is set to be his third career start in as many seasons.

Sunday’s game in Denver kicks off at 4:05 p.m. ET.