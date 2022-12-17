Cousins Reveals What Was Said During Halftime Before Vikings’ Historic Comeback

The Vikings came back from 33 down to complete the largest comeback in NFL history on Saturday afternoon, taking down the Colts 39–36 in improbable fashion in overtime.

The previous NFL record of 32 points was held by the Bills over the Oilers in the 1992 wild card round, per ESPN Stats & Info.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins threw for 460 yards and four touchdowns and spoke with NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero after the game to discuss what was said at halftime to spark the comeback.

“There was belief,” Cousins said. “Patrick Peterson said all we needed was five touchdowns. I thought he was being sarcastic. Obviously there was some yelling, there was some frustration but that doesn’t just happen. Basic people don’t do that, what we just did.”

With the victory, the Vikings clinched the NFC North for the first time since 2017.