Bills Threatened With 15-Yard Penalty As Fans Launch Snowballs

After a weekend filled with snow across the Northeast, it’s no surprise that Bills fans are making the most of the opportunity to use their latest in-stadium prop:

Snowballs.

While the stadium crew worked hard to ensure the playing surface was cleared of snow for the game between the Bills and Dolphins on Saturday night in Orchard Park, the same couldn’t be said for the stands, where fans went wild with all the snow that was present in their seats.

The snowballs reigned down from the stands in the first quarter following Bills quarterback Josh Allen’s outstanding touchdown pass to tight end Quintin Morris, who made a catch that was every bit as impressive.

After the score, fans were seen throwing the snowballs in celebration, while the players fired the snowballs back into the crowd after the Bills regained the first quarter lead.

It didn’t stop there. On the ensuing drive, Bills fans were trying to pelt Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill with snowballs as he tried to make a catch in the end zone.

The PA announcer and in-stadium personnel have asked fans multiple times to not throw snowballs towards the playing surface, going so far as to announce that if a snowball hits a player, it will be a 15-yard penalty against the Bills, per Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN. What started as a fun moment for Bills fans escalated into something that could harm the in-game momentum of the team.

While there’s very little that will stop the eager and passionate Buffalo faithful, perhaps a threat of penalty flags against the hometown team will. Time will tell.