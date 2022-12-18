Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill exited the game in the first quarter against the Chargers on Sunday after getting his leg rolled up on a quarterback scramble.

Tannehill’s right ankle appeared to bear the weight of Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack, who came down on Tannehill’s leg while making the tackle.

After initially walking off the field, Tannehill was seen being taken to the locker room on a cart. He was not wearing his cleat on his right foot and had his sock removed from his foot as well.

Tannehill missed some time earlier this season as he dealt with a right ankle sprain, which could have easily been reaggravated on the first-quarter scramble.

Rookie quarterback Malik Willis took over for Tannehill under center for the Titans for most of the second quarter, before the veteran starter emerged from the locker room and re-entered the game for Tennessee. Whatever injury Tannehill sustained was not severe enough to knock him out of the contest for good.