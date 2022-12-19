Former Patriots star Willie McGinest was arrested Monday morning on charges of felony assault with a deadly weapon, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office told Sports Illustrated.

The alleged incident took place on Dec. 9 in a nightclub located on the 7900 block of Santa Monica Boulevard in West Hollywood. Witnesses identified McGinest, 51, as being involved.

McGinest arrived at the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s West Hollywood Station on Monday morning and provided a statement regarding the incident. At the conclusion of the interview, he was arrested at approximately 7 a.m. PT.

McGinest posted $30,000 bond and was released from custody at 9:46 a.m. PT. He is due in court to address the charges Wednesday, Dec. 21.

McGinest currently serves as an analyst for NFL Network after playing an integral role in three Super Bowl titles with the Patriots.