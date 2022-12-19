Links to all our coverage of NFL Sunday, including Albert Breer’s conversations with Doug Pederson, Chandler Jones, Kirk Cousins, Brandon Staley, Haason Reddick, Alex Anzalone, Bengals OC Brian Callahan and more.

Welcome to Week 15 of the NFL season here at The MMQB. We are trying things a little differently with Albert Breer’s Monday-morning column, publishing items as separate stories throughout the morning. Below are links to everything Albert wrote about Week 15, plus more from our staff.

Pederson has the Jaguars at 6–8 and in control of their destiny in the AFC South. Jeremy Reper/USA TODAY Sports

Albert Breer speaks to Doug Pederson, who let it all hang out after a comeback upset of the Cowboys—one of the lessons he took to heart during his year off.

Jones on Jones crime, as Chandler shoves Mac to the ground and runs for the game-winning score. Stephen R. Sylvanie/USA TODAY Sports

Albert Breer speaks to Chandler Jones about what he was thinking when he got to the perfect spot on the field to make one of the most incredible plays we will ever see. Plus, more on a big Chargers win, some bad officiating, a close win for the Bills and much more.

Matt Krohn/USA TODAY Sports

Albert Breer speaks to Kirk Cousins about the new biggest comeback in NFL history, and you may be surprised to hear what the quarterback thought to himself about what was being said in the locker room.

Three Deep: Bengals Are ‘Pretty Damn Good, Too’

Burrow is proving himself an equal of the great quarterbacks on his schedule. Nathan Ray Seebeck/USA TODAY Sports

Albert Breer speaks to Bengals OC Brian Callahan about the old Bengals being dead and gone. Plus, the Lions are looking like a playoff team and the Eagles are surprising even themselves.

More From The MMQB Staff

Stephen R. Sylvanie/USA TODAY Sports

Conor Orr: We Will Never Stop Watching the Patriots’ All-Time Situational Football Gaffe

Conor Orr: A Jaguars Playoff Run Is Spicing Up the NFL Season at the Perfect Time

Week 15 Game Balls: Recognizing the week’s top performers

MMQB Podcast

Listen to Gary Gramling and Conor Orr break down all the games and every major story line on The MMQB Podcast, in your feed every Monday morning.