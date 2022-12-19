MMQB Week 15: Jaguars Are on a Run, Chandler Jones Explains Raiders-Patriots Ending
Welcome to Week 15 of the NFL season here at The MMQB. We are trying things a little differently with Albert Breer’s Monday-morning column, publishing items as separate stories throughout the morning. Below are links to everything Albert wrote about Week 15, plus more from our staff.
Doug Pederson on Everything to Celebrate in Jacksonville
Albert Breer speaks to Doug Pederson, who let it all hang out after a comeback upset of the Cowboys—one of the lessons he took to heart during his year off.
Ten Takeaways: Chandler Jones Tells Us About ‘Desperado’ and the Play We’ll Never Forget
Albert Breer speaks to Chandler Jones about what he was thinking when he got to the perfect spot on the field to make one of the most incredible plays we will ever see. Plus, more on a big Chargers win, some bad officiating, a close win for the Bills and much more.
How Kirk Cousins and the Vikings Engineered the Greatest Comeback in NFL History
Albert Breer speaks to Kirk Cousins about the new biggest comeback in NFL history, and you may be surprised to hear what the quarterback thought to himself about what was being said in the locker room.
Three Deep: Bengals Are ‘Pretty Damn Good, Too’
Albert Breer speaks to Bengals OC Brian Callahan about the old Bengals being dead and gone. Plus, the Lions are looking like a playoff team and the Eagles are surprising even themselves.
More From The MMQB Staff
Conor Orr: We Will Never Stop Watching the Patriots’ All-Time Situational Football Gaffe
Conor Orr: A Jaguars Playoff Run Is Spicing Up the NFL Season at the Perfect Time
Week 15 Game Balls: Recognizing the week’s top performers
MMQB Podcast
