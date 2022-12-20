Eagles’ Goedert Activated From IR, Expected to Play vs. Cowboys

Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert is expected to play in Saturday’s NFC East rivalry game against the Cowboys, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Philadelphia activated Goedert from injured reserve and to the active roster on Tuesday, paving the way for him to play for the first time since Week 10.

Goedert, 27, has missed the last five Eagles games after suffering a shoulder injury in the team’s Nov. 14 loss to the Commanders. There was originally optimism about him returning for this past weekend’s game against the Bears, but Philadelphia opted to keep its top tight end on the sidelines for the team’s 25–20 victory.

Though he’s only been able to play in nine games this year, Goedert has been one of the most reliable targets for MVP candidate Jalen Hurts. The veteran tight end is third on the team in receptions (43), receiving yards (544) and receiving touchdowns (3), trailing only receivers AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith in the three statistical categories.

Goedert should provide the Eagles with a significant boost this weekend against the Cowboys, but Philadelphia may need to adjust without Hurts, who is questionable to play after reportedly spraining his shoulder in the game against the Bears. Backup Gardner Minshew stands to start in place of Hurts if the third-year signal-caller is unable to take the field come Saturday.

Kickoff between the Eagles (13–1) and Cowboys (10–4) is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET on Christmas Eve.