Jalen Hurts Set to Miss Cowboys Game With Shoulder Injury

Eagles star quarterback Jalen Hurts is expected to miss Sunday’s bout against the Cowboys with a sprained shoulder, coach Nick Sirianni said in a press conference Thursday morning. Hurts suffered the injury this past weekend against the Bears.

Backup quarterback Gardner Minshew is in line to start the game in Hurts’s absence.

“It’s looking like it’s going to be Gardner,” Sirianni said. “Jalen did everything he possibly could to get his body ready to go. Just at the end of the day, he’s not going to be able to do it. And he tried like crazy. And I know he still wants to go. Jalen Hurts is the toughest player I’ve ever been around.”

According to NFL Network, Hurts hurt his shoulder in the third quarter of the win but finished the game, tallying 315 passing yards and 61 rushing yards. He also threw two interceptions but ran for three touchdowns in the 25–20 win.

Hurts is putting up MVP-level numbers in his breakout 2022 season. In his 14 games played, he has thrown for 3,472 yards and 22 touchdowns to just five interceptions while also rushing for 747 yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground.

Philadelphia (13–1) needs just one more win to lock up the No. 1 seed in the NFC while Dallas (10–4) is looking to solidify its wild-card sport. Kickoff is scheduled for Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox.