Ravens coach John Harbaugh announced Thursday that quarterback Tyler Huntley will start Saturday against the Falcons. Lamar Jackson will miss his third straight game with a knee injury.

Jackson suffered the injury in Week 13 against the Broncos and, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, he was diagnosed with sprained posterior cruciate ligament.

Since his absence, Huntley has completed 70% of his passes for 413 yards in his three appearances. He has yet to throw a touchdown this season, but has thrown two interceptions. He found the end zone once with his legs after Jackson left the Denver game.

Huntley also entered the concussion protocol in Week 14 after taking a hit against the Steelers, ultimately clearing it the following week to play the Browns.

“I don’t think I had a concussion but definitely did the protocols, they was doing they’re job making sure I was safe,” he said before playing Cleveland.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Fox in Baltimore.