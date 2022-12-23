The current and projected salary cap space for each team in the division, with a list of free agents.

The NFC East playoff picture stays interesting heading into Week 16, with a Giants win over the Commanders Sunday after the teams tied in their last matchup (which was also the last time either team played thanks to some conveniently timed byes). The Eagles slipped by the Bears to improve to 13–1 as they sail into the playoffs, while the Cowboys were put to work by the Jaguars, allowing their most points (40) since Week 12 of the 2020 season.

A number of free agency questions for this division remain, especially surrounding quarterbacks (many of them backups that have quickly proved their worth). With all the injuries and lineup changes we’ve seen this season, the 2023 class is sure to be an interesting one to follow. Let’s breakdown each team’s salary cap space, projected and current, and which free agents are set to be available:

Note: All salary cap numbers used are according to Spotrac and are subject to change after publication.

What to know: Miles Sanders is a big question mark in the Eagles’ 2023 free agent class, but the real catch that Philadelphia needs to keep is C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who has turned into one of the best secondary players in the league after being traded from the Saints.

2022 cap space status: $5,823,911

2023 cap space status: $11,598,399

2023 free agents: Robert Quinn, DL; Fletcher Cox, DL; Javon Hargrave, DL; James Bradberry, CB; Isaac Seumalo, LG; Andre Dillard, LT; Kyzir White, LB; Ndamukong Suh, DL; Linval Joseph, DL; T.J. Edwards, LB; Boston Scott, RB; Zach Pascal, WR; Miles Sanders, RB; Brett Toth, LT; Iosua Opeta, LG; C.J. Gardner-Johnson Jr., S; Tyree Jackson, TE; Gardner Minshew, QB; Marcus Epps, S

What to know: The Commanders face a huge decision regarding Taylor Heinicke, the quarterback that led them on a 2022 campaign to actually, for once, (maybe) contend for the division in place of Carson Wentz.

2022 cap space status: $6,739,687

2023 cap space status: $20,322,360

2023 free agents: Wes Schweitzer, RG; Da’Ron Payne, DL; Trai Turner, RG; Cam Sims, WR; Taylor Heinicke, QB; Efe Obada, DL; Tyler Larsen, C; David Mayo, LB; Jon Bostic, LB; Jonathan Williams, RB; Danny Johnson, CB; Nick Martin, C; Jeremy Reaves, S; Khaleke Hudson, LB; Daniel Wise, DL; Milo Eifler, LB; Rachad Wildgoose, CB; Eli Wolf, TE; Cole Holcomb, LB; Nolan Laufenberg, LG

Jones and Heinicke are both free agents following the 2022 season. Rich Barnes/USA TODAY Sports

What to know: The Giants are looking at losing two key parts of their offense with Saquon Barkley and Daniel Jones as free agents. Barkley is bouncing back this year, looking more and more like his rookie self after a rough 2021 season. And though Jones is not as highly-touted of a name in the league, New York has a big decision to make on whether or not they will commit to him long term.

2022 cap space status: $3,134,707

2023 cap space status: $58,069,685

2023 free agents: Saquon Barkley, RB; Daniel Jones, QB; Nick Gates, C; Jon Feliciano, LG; Sterling Shepard, WR; Justin Ellis, DL; Casey Kreiter, LS; Matt Breida, RB; Jihad Ward, DL; Tony Jefferson, S; Nicholas Williams, DL; Richie James, WR; Jamie Gillan, P; Jaylon Smith, LB; Fabian Moreau, CB; Marcus Johnson, WR; Darius Slayton, WR; Henry Mondeaux, DL; Chris Myarick, TE; Oshane Ximines, DL; David Sills, WR; Lawrence Cager, WR; Julian Love, S; Jack Anderson, RG; Isaiah Hodgins, WR

What to know: The Cowboys are directly above the league average for 2022 cap space ($5,191,873). Their 2023 free agent class is pretty loaded, with the priority for resigning likely being Tony Pollard and Dalton Schultz—and maybe Cooper Rush, given the savior role he played when Dak Prescott was injured early in the season.

2022 cap space status: $5,384,699

2023 cap space status: $6,732,313

2023 free agents: Dalton Schultz, TE; Anthony Brown, CB; Dante Fowler Jr., DL; T.Y. Hilton, WR; Anthony Barr, LB; Leighton Vander Esch, LB; Jason Peters, LT; Trayvon Mullen, CB; C.J. Goodwin, CB; Johnathan Hankins, DL; James Washington, WR; Noah Brown, WR; Matt Overton, LS; Jake McQuaide, LS; Luke Gifford, LB; Carlos Watkins, DL; Cooper Rush, QB; Brett Maher, K; Connor McGovern, RG; Tony Pollard, RB; Terence Steele, LT; Rico Dowdle, RB; Donovan Wilson, S; Alec Lindstrom, C