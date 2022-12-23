NFL Playoff Scenarios Entering Saturday’s Week 16 Slate

With three weeks left until the playoffs, Week 16 presents a variety of scenarios for teams looking to lock up a playoff berth. After the Jets loss on Thursday night, which sent the Bengals to the playoffs, three teams have the opportunity to join Cincinnati if games breaks their way this weekend.

Here are the playoff-clinching scenarios for this weekend:

Bills:

Clinch AFC East title with win or tie OR Dolphins loss or tie.

Ravens:

Clinch a playoff spot with a win OR a tie and a Patriots loss OR a tie, a Patriots tie and a Dolphins loss OR a Patriots loss, Browns loss or tie, Raiders loss or tie, Titans loss or tie, and Chargers win.

Chargers:

Clinch a playoff spot with a win AND Raiders loss or tie AND Patriots loss OR Patriots tie and Dolphins loss.

Eagles:

Clinch NFC East title with a win.

Clinch No. 1 overall seed in NFC with a win OR tie and Vikings loss

Giants:

Clinch a playoff spot with a win, a Lions loss and a Seahawks loss OR a Commanders loss AND a Lions loss OR a Seahawks loss

The Eagles and Bills have already clinched a playoff berth and are just focused on winning their division this weekend, while the Cowboys, Vikings, 49ers, and Chiefs have also punched their tickets to the postseason.