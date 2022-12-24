It is no secret that former Saints head coach Sean Payton has been eyeing a return to the sideline following a year off from coaching. Now, he appears to be lining up a coaching staff. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Payton would like an “all-star staff” at his next spot, which would include Vic Fangio as his defensive coordinator.

Fangio, a longtime defensive coach in the league, spent three seasons as the Broncos head coach before losing his job following the 2021 season. He, like Payton, has spent the 2022 season away from the NFL instead of jumping back into the league immediately after getting fired.

When it comes to assistant coach options, it is hard to get someone better than Fangio running the defense. The 64-year-old has been a defensive coordinator for five different NFL teams in his career, but his work as an assistant for the 49ers (2011 to ’14) and Bears (2015 to ’18) is what got him a head-coaching job.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Payton preferred to stay in Los Angeles, with either the Chargers or Rams, should one of those jobs open, though neither is a guarantee. The Chargers could reach the playoffs in year two under Brandon Staley, and Rams coach Sean McVay just led the team to the Super Bowl, though he has been the subject of early retirement rumors since the championship.

Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com also reports that a return to the Saints isn’t out of the question. He remains under contract with the team, and any team that wants to hire him would need to trade with New Orleans for his rights.

The Saints are 5–9 in their first year under Dennis Allen, Payton’s defensive coordinator from 2015 to ’21, as coach.