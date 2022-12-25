Bengals’ La’el Collins Diagnosed With Torn ACL, MCL, per Report

In gunning for their second straight AFC North title, the Bengals have suffered a huge loss along their offensive line.

Cincinnati right tackle La'el Collins tore his ACL and MCL in Saturday's 22–18 win over the Patriots, according to a Sunday afternoon report from Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer. He is out for the season and will embark upon what is projected to be a seven-month recovery.

Collins, who initially passed an on-field exam and believed he had dislocated his kneecap, had his injuries discovered in a postgame MRI.

The Bengals signed Collins in the offseason to bolster their notoriously shaky offensive line, scooping up the seven-year veteran after the Cowboys released him to clear $10 million in cap space.

After some initial bumps in the road, Collins and the line gelled and became critical to Cincinnati's success. When the line helped the Bengals beat the Chiefs on Dec. 4, Collins called Cincinnati's unit "a very special offensive line."

The Bengals are one game clear of the Ravens in the division standings with two games to go against the Bills and Baltimore, both at home.