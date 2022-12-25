Lions’ Dan Campbell Offers NSFW Kudos to Panthers’ Steve Wilks

In an NFL where many coaches are loath to reveal any information about their teams, Lions coach Dan Campbell is a breath of fresh air.

Just in his second season as a head coach, Campbell already has admitted the wave distracted him on a crucial play, said he would give up an arm to win the Super Bowl, exclaimed his team is starving in a stern warning to hyenas and famously promised to bite opponents’ kneecaps.

Campbell flashed that trademark candor again Saturday afternoon, using some spicy language to congratulate Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks after Carolina beat Detroit, 37-23.

“That was an absolute a-- kicking,” Campbell told Wilks. “That’s a f---ing great job!”

Indeed, the final score wasn’t as close at it might seem. The Panthers outgained the Lions 570–381 and led by as many as 24 points early in the third quarter.

Nevertheless, Campbell was a good sport in congratulating Wilks—even if his verbiage was a bit creative.