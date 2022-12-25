Steelers’ Kenny Pickett Explains Franco Harris Snap Count Tribute

The Steelers enjoyed an emotional win Saturday, scoring a late touchdown over the Raiders on the night Pittsburgh honored Franco Harris and the Immaculate Reception. Harris, who died Wednesday, became the third Steeler to have his jersey number retired.

Pittsburgh honored Harris in several ways, from the jersey retirement to Cameron Heyward’s leading the team out with a No. 32 flag. The team also saluted Harris during the game, when quarterback Kenny Pickett called out the Hall of Famer’s name at the line of scrimmage before sneaking on fourth-and-1 in the second quarter.

Pickett picked up two yards on the play, extending a Steelers drive that would culminate with a field goal.

“It was a dummy count until I said ‘Franco,’ and then I was going to be live. It was a huge play in the game,” Pickett said. “We had that in. It was special to convert. We had it twice. We didn’t do it a second time because they heard it the first time, so I didn’t want to do it twice. But it was cool to have that in for him this week.”

Pickett added that the team was thinking about Harris all night, saying, “It felt like he was with us tonight” after the game. Pittsburgh trailed for much of the game, but scored in the final minute to secure a 13-10 win.

The Steelers (7-8) are still alive in the AFC playoff race, although they will need help to get to the postseason. However, for one night, what mattered most was getting a win for Franco Harris.