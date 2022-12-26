Broncos’ Randy Gregory Punches Rams’ Oday Aboushi in Postgame Spat

Following the Rams’ 51–14 win over the Broncos on Sunday, two opposing players were involved in a scuffle while the teams were mingling.

The fight started when Broncos linebacker Randy Gregory threw a punch at Rams offensive guard Oday Aboushi’s head while he was still wearing a helmet. Aboushi then punched Gregory in the chest.

The two were quickly separated by their teammates, but Gregory can still be seen saying something to Aboushi after he walked away. Gregory confirmed that he threw a punch at Aboushi when speaking to the Denver Post after the game.

“Y’all want to know if I hit him in the mouth, I did,” Gregory said.

It’s unclear what was said or what caused the fight between the two players.

The NFL hasn’t announced any discipline for Gregory and Aboushi at this time, but it is likely that the two players will receive some sort of punishment for the punches thrown after the game.