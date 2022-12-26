MMQB Week 16: Cowboys, Bengals, Packers, Steelers All Survive Scares
Welcome to Week 16 of the NFL season here at The MMQB. We are trying things a little differently with Albert Breer’s Monday-morning column, publishing items as separate stories throughout the morning. Below are links to everything Albert wrote about Week 16, plus more from our staff.
Cowboys Beat Eagles Thanks to Lessons From Loss to Jaguars
Dallas’s best players stepped up as the team bounced back and made a statement. Albert Breer talks to Micah Parsons and defensive coordinator Dan Quinn about what the last week was like after a crushing loss to the Jaguars.
Ten Takeaways: Kenny Pickett on the Good and Bad of His Rookie Season
Albert Breer speaks to Kenny Pickett about how he has improved this season and what it took to beat the Raiders and keep Pittsburgh’s playoff hopes alive. Plus, the Packers are making a final playoff push. Sean McDermott describes his team’s travel adventure, what you need to know about Sunday Ticket in 2023 and much more.
Three Deep: How the Bengals Answered the Bell Against the Patriots
The safety tells Albert Breer about the drill that kept alive their hopes for home field advantage. Plus, the Panthers’ playoff push and how the Ravens are winning without Lamar.
Six From Saturday: Ranking the Six Best 2023 NFL Prospects in the College Football Playoff
Here are the players scouts are most interested in from Georgia, Michigan, TCU and Ohio State.
