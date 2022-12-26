NFC Playoff Picture After Week 16: Eagles Remain Top Seed Despite Loss

Christmas weekend brought a split schedule on Saturday and Sunday across the NFL that had plenty of implications on the NFC playoff picture.

The Eagles fell to the Cowboys and failed to lock up the NFC East and No. 1 seed in the conference. The Vikings kept their outside hopes of the top seed alive with a 61-yard game-winning field goal to beat the Giants. Meanwhile, the Commanders were blown out by the 49ers and don’t know who their starting quarterback will be as they cling to the conference’s final playoff spot.

And that synopsis only scratches the surface. Let’s take a look at the full NFC playoff picture after Week 16.

1. Eagles (13–2): The Eagles dropped their second game of the season, and first since early November, in a wild 40–34 divisional affair against the Cowboys on Christmas Eve. With Jalen Hurts out of the lineup due to a shoulder injury, backup Gardner Minshew filled in to throw for 355 yards and two touchdowns, but his two interceptions proved costly in the close rivalry loss. The Eagles will look to bounce back in Week 17 against the Saints, but it remains to be seen whether or not Hurts will be healthy enough to return under center.

2. Vikings (12–3): All it took for Minnesota to gain ground on Philadelphia for the No. 1 seed in the NFC was a 61-yard Greg Joseph field goal as time expired to beat the Giants 27–24 on Saturday afternoon. The field goal conversion was a career-long for Joseph and set a franchise record as well.

After an unfathomable comeback against Indianapolis in Week 15 and clutch playmaking down the stretch Saturday, Minnesota is still alive for the No. 1 seed. The Vikings will have to win their final two games and the Eagles would have to lose their final two games in order for Minnesota to earn the top seed, as Philadelphia owns the tiebreaker thanks to a 24–7 win over the Vikings in Week 2.

The Vikings head to Lambeau to take on the Packers in Week 17.

3. 49ers (11–4): The legend of Brock Purdy continued Saturday, as the final pick in the 2022 draft once again proved that he belongs in the NFL. The former third-string quarterback completed 15-of-22 pass attempts for 234 yards and two touchdowns in San Francisco’s 34–20 win over Washington. Star tight end George Kittle led the way for the 49ers, hauling in six catches for 120 yards and two touchdown passes from Purdy in the blowout victory.

San Francisco heads to Vegas to face the Raiders in Week 17.

4. Buccaneers (7–8): The Buccaneers continued to flirt with offensive incompetence for most of Sunday’s Christmas tilt against the Cardinals. But in the end, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay offense made pivotal plays down the stretch of regulation and in overtime, which culminated with a Ryan Succop 40-yard game-winning field goal to win 19–16. Tampa Bay remains the best team in a very bad NFC South, which they can clinch at home with a victory in Week 17 against the Panthers.

5. Cowboys (11–4): Dallas knocked off shorthanded Philadelphia in a wild 40–34 win on Saturday to keep hopes of capturing an NFC East title alive. Dak Prescott threw for 347 yards and three touchdowns while receiver CeeDee Lamb caught 10 passes for 120 yards and two touchdowns. The Cowboys head to Nashville on Thursday night to face the Titans.

6. Giants (8-6-1): The Giants lost for the fourth time in their last six games on Saturday, finding themselves on the receiving end of a 61-yard Greg Joseph field goal as time expired to lose 27–24. Week 17’s tilt against the Colts is a critical matchup for the Giants as they look to solidify their place in the NFC wild card picture.

7. Commanders (7-7-1): The Commanders looked listless at times offensively Saturday in a 37–20 blowout loss to the 49ers. Starting quarterback Taylor Heinicke was benched for former starter Carson Wentz as coach Ron Rivera looked for a spark for Washington’s inconsistent offense. Rivera refused to name a starter for Week 17 against the Browns as Washington clings to its playoff life.

In the Hunt:

8. Seahawks (7–8)

9. Lions (7–8)