After picking up a pivotal 26–20 victory in Miami on Christmas Day, Packers defensive back Jaire Alexander had plenty to say in the postgame interview on the field with Fox’s Pam Oliver.

Alexander was the recipient of one of Tua Tagovailoa’s three second-half interceptions that proved decisive in the outcome of the game, keeping the Packers squarely in the NFC playoff hunt.

When Oliver asked Alexander to walk the viewers through the interception, the Packers’ defensive back gave an enthusiastic answer.

“Oh man, that’s easy!” Alexander said. “So I’m just lining up. I see number 10 motion over … I see number 10 coming across the field and I say ‘Oh snap, he’s fast.’ So I backed off, and when I backed off, I see him coming, he ran right in front of me and I was like ‘Wow, is he really overthrowing it?’ Took it down the sideline, turned up with my guys and gave the football to a little kid wearing 23.”

Alexander knew Oliver was running short on time and had more to say, but concluded the interview with a shoutout to the viewers at home.

“If you celebrating, Merry Christmas and go enjoy time with your family. We got the dub baby, the Pack is back!”

Green Bay moved to 7–8 on the season and the Packers remain squarely in contention for an NFC wild-card spot. The Packers host the Vikings on New Year’s Day, and although Minnesota has already clinched the NFC North, the game will have plenty of playoff implications for both sides. The Vikings will be fighting for seeding, while the Packers will need a win to keep their playoff hopes alive.