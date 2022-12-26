After another thrilling come-from-behind victory Sunday night, Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady praised the play of running back Leonard Fournette, who made several crucial plays down the stretch to curtail a stagnant offense.

Fournette made a pivotal play on Tampa Bay’s first fourth-quarter scoring drive, taking a swing pass out of the backfield up the left sideline for a gain of 44 yards. The Bucs scored a touchdown a short time later to cut the Arizona lead to 16–13. In total, Fournette accounted for 162 yards from scrimmage in the win.

“He ran really hard and was on a mission,” Brady said in a postgame press conference. “Ran through arm tackles, ran hard, caught the ball well, pass protected well. This team has a lot of resiliency. We fight hard; 7–8 is not where we want to be, but got a chance at a championship game next week.”

As Brady described, the Bucs have a chance to win the NFC South with a victory at home next weekend against the Panthers (6-9).