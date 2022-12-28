Raiders coach Josh McDaniels announced Wednesday that Derek Carr will be benched for the rest of the season and it appears the move could mean more than just resting up for 2023. It could be in an effort to make sure he’s healthy to play for another team.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the decision to bench Carr with two weeks left in the regular season was made in part to keep him healthy for a possible trade this offseason. During Wednesday’s press conference, McDaniels named Jarrett Stidham as the starter and wants to see what he can do.

“None of us is happy with where we’re at, but we think it’s an opportunity to evaluate a younger player who hasn’t had much time to play,” McDaniels said. “Talking to Derek, who was great, he understands the scenario that we’re in, the situation, very supportive of the two guys.”

Carr will be inactive this Sunday vs. the 49ers, while Chase Garbers will act as the backup to Stidham. Las Vegas is not officially out of the playoff picture yet as they sit 6–9 in the AFC. The team’s next loss will completely eliminate it from playoff contention, and a Dolphins or Jets win would also eliminate it.

It’s worth noting that Carr signed a very team-friendly extension in April worth $121.5 million over three years. According to Ari Meirov of Pro Football Focus, Carr has $40.4 million that becomes guaranteed if he can’t pass a physical. The Raiders would save $29.25 million in ’23 salary cap space if they traded or cut Carr.