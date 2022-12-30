The current and projected salary cap space for each team in the division, with a list of free agents.

Somehow, the Jaguars found themselves on top of the AFC South, tied with the Titans heading into Week 17. Trevor Lawrence has looked more and more like his high draft pick throughout the season, and now he has a chance to take Jacksonville back to the postseason for the first time in five years. It faces Tennessee for the last matchup of the regular season, which will likely decide the division.

The Colts, on the other hand, have had a tumultuous season with the firing, and subsequent hiring, of Frank Reich and Jeff Saturday. They are eliminated from the playoffs, along with the Texans.

Let’s take a look at what teams can do following the playoffs, with the 2023 free agent classes coming out of the AFC South and the cap space totals for each squad:

Note: All salary cap numbers used are according to Spotrac and are subject to change after publication.

What to know: Yannick Ngakoue has been consistently ranked as one of the top 25 free agents available in 2023, so the Colts will have a strong market to compete with if they want to keep him around.

2022 cap space status: $6,847,185

2023 cap space status: $28,364,203

2023 free agents: Yannick Ngakoue, DL; Matt Pryor, LT; Brandon Facyson, CB; Tyquan Lewis, DL; Ashton Dulin, WR; Rodney McLeod, S; Ben Banogu, DL; Dennis Kelly, RT; Parris Campbell, WR; Armani Watts, S; Matt Haack, P; Jordan Wilkins, RB; Chase McLaughlin, K; Tony Brown, CB; Bobby Okereke, LB; Khalid Kareem, DL; Chris Williams, DL; Deon Jackson, RB; Bryson Cowart, DL; Carter O’Donnell, LT; E.J. Speed, LB; D’vonte Price, RB

What to know: The Jaguars’ top three tight ends (Evan Engram, Dan Arnold and Chris Manhertz) all enter free agency in 2023, along with other targets like Marvin Jones. But Jacksonville ranks in the bottom three of the league for projected cap space next year, so it will have a tight budget to work with.

2022 cap space status: $1,601,409

2023 cap space status: $-18,064,422

2023 free agents: Evan Engram, TE; Marvin Jones, WR; Dauwane Smoot, DL; Arden Key, DL; Chris Manhertz, TE; Dan Arnold, TE; C.J. Beathard, QB; Andrew Wingard, S; Jawaan Taylor, RT; Adam Gotsis, DL; Corey Peters, DL; Tre Herndon, CB; Darrell Henderson, RB; Tevaughn Campbell, CB; JaMycal Hasty, RB; Cole Van Lanen, LG; Riley Patterson, K; Blake Hance, RT; Tim Jones, WR

What to know: The Texans have a lot of work to do if they want to compete next year. Two of their top three rushers (Rex Burkhead and Royce Freeman) and two of their top four receivers (Chris Moore and Jordan Akins) will be free agents in 2023. However. the Texans rank last in the league for total offense, so whether or not they want to keep the main pieces of that is another question.

Burkhead is ranked third on the Texans for rushing yards, but he has just 80 yards total on the season. Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports

2022 cap space status: $1,372,524

2023 cap space status: $47,731,460

2023 free agents: Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, DL; Rasheem Green, DL; Kyle Allen, QB; Rex Burkhead, RB; M.J. Stewart, S; Tavierre Thomas, CB; Justin McCray, EG; Tremon Smith, CB; Jon Weeks, LS; Chris Moore, WR; Scott Quessenberry, C; Kevin Pierre-Louis, LB; Phillip Dorsett, WR; Derek Rivers, DL; Taylor Stallworth, DL; O.J. Howard, TE; Royce Freeman, RB; Jordan Akins, TE; Jeff Driskel, QB; Jonathan Owens, S; Darius Anderson, RB; Jalen Camp, WR; Drew Estrada, WR; Jordan Steckler, RG

What to know: The Titans have one of the best rushing defenses in the NFL, but they’re at risk of losing two of their top linebackers as David Long Jr. and Dylan Cole both enter into free agency in 2023. Plus, Tennessee is already looking at a projected deficit for next year’s cap space.

2022 cap space status: $1,248,794

2023 cap space status: $-18,736,349

2023 free agents: Austin Hooper, TE; Geoff Swaim, TE; A.J. Moore, S; Dennis Daley, RG; Lonnie Johnson Jr., CB; Morgan Cox, LS; Olansunkanmi Adeniyi, DL; Dontrell Hilliard, RB; Dylan Cole, LB; DeMarcus Walker, DL; Terrance Mitchell, CB; Chris Conley, WR; Mario Edwards Jr., DL; Trenton Cannon, RB; Joshua Dobbs, QB; Le’Raven Clark, RT: Corey Levin, C; Greg Mabin, CB; Tarell Basham, DL; Andrew Adams, S; Da’Shawn Hand, DL; Davontae Harris, CB; Joseph Jones, LB; Joshua Kalu, S; C.J. Board, WR; Daniel Munyer, C; Nate Davis, RG; Kevin Strong, DL; Teair Tart, DL; Cody Hollister, WR; Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, WR; Aaron Brewer, LG; Naquan Jones, DL; David Long Jr., LB